Intellect Design Arena gains after Q4 PAT spurts 85% YoY to Rs 135 cr

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Intellect Design Arena rose 1.25% to Rs 854.90 after the company reported an 85.45% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 135.32 crore in Q4 FY25, supported by an 18.69% increase in total income to Rs 748.55 crore.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 48.79% YoY to Rs 182.15 crore, compared to Rs 122.42 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA grew 47.84% to Rs 226.86 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 153.45 crore a year ago.

Platform revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 79 crore. License-linked revenue (license + platform + AMC) reached Rs 392 crore, including Rs 174 crore from license revenue and Rs 138 crore from AMC revenue.

 

Collections during the quarter stood at Rs 712 crore, while cash and cash equivalents totaled Rs 1,021 crore as of 31 March 2025.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit advanced 3.61% to Rs 332.77 crore on a 0.45% increase in total income to Rs 2,577.03 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Arun Jain, chairman and managing director of Intellect Design Arena, said, eMACH.ai technology has been received extremely well in the market since it is based on zero-waste architecture and first-principle thinking. The Purple Fabricthe Business Impact AI platformis emerging as the most disruptive technology in the AI space. The company will be investing over 100 crores in the current year for marketing, sales, and distribution of Purple Fabric.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a final dividend of Rs 4, along with a special dividend of Rs 3 per share of face value of Rs 5 each on the equity shares for the financial year 2025. The record date for the payment of the final dividend has been set on July 18, 2025. The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration, the company said.

Intellect Design Arena has a comprehensive portfolio of products across global consumer banking, central banking, risk & treasury management, global transaction banking, and insurance and is engaged in the business of software development.

First Published: May 09 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

