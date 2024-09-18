Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intellect launches WealthForce.AI for the Middle East market

Intellect launches WealthForce.AI for the Middle East market

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
IntellectAI, the AI-focused business unit of Intellect Design Arena, announced the launch of its cutting-edge wealth platform, WealthForce.AI, for the Middle East market. Composed on eMACH.ai, this transformative platform is designed to empower Relationship Managers (RMs) by leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced data analytics to achieve hyper- personalisation and hyper-automation, ultimately delivering unparalleled customer experiences.
WealthForce.AI is built on eMACH.ai standardsEvent-driven, Microservices-enabled, API-led, Cloud- native, and Headlessmaking it a truly scalable and future-ready solution. By embedding AI at its core, the platform automates routine tasks and enhances decision-making, allowing RMs to deliver hyper- personalised, data-driven advice resonating with each customer's unique financial goals. The solution also integrates Generative AI tools, which take RM-client conversations to the next level by providing intelligent, context-rich insights during advisory interactions.
 
Intellect's award-winning WealthForce.AI platform is designed to streamline wealth management by minimising manual touchpoints and offering a contextualised, omnichannel customer experience at every stage. With features like personalised recommendations, real-time portfolio alerts, financial dashboards, and comprehensive reports, the platform enables both RMs and end customers to make smarter, more informed decisions.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Tejashwi Yadav,Tejashwi, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

LIVE: Delhi court summons ex-Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav in land for job scam

India becomes top weight in MSCI EM Index, surpassing China for first time

India tops China for first time ever in MSCI equities index: Morgan Stanley

Tupperware

Tupperware files for bankruptcy as its colourful containers lose relevance

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Digital revolution to help arrest exodus of youth from farming: FAIFA

reliance infrastructures rinfra

Reliance Infra settles Rs 235 cr debt with Edelweiss and Rs 600 cr with LIC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJ-K elections LIVEUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon