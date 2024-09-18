Intellect launches WealthForce.AI for the Middle East market

WealthForce.AI is built on eMACH.ai standardsEvent-driven, Microservices-enabled, API-led, Cloud- native, and Headlessmaking it a truly scalable and future-ready solution. By embedding AI at its core, the platform automates routine tasks and enhances decision-making, allowing RMs to deliver hyper- personalised, data-driven advice resonating with each customer's unique financial goals. The solution also integrates Generative AI tools, which take RM-client conversations to the next level by providing intelligent, context-rich insights during advisory interactions.

IntellectAI, the AI-focused business unit of Intellect Design Arena, announced the launch of its cutting-edge wealth platform, WealthForce.AI, for the Middle East market. Composed on eMACH.ai, this transformative platform is designed to empower Relationship Managers (RMs) by leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced data analytics to achieve hyper- personalisation and hyper-automation, ultimately delivering unparalleled customer experiences.