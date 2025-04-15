Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Intellect partners with Essel Mining & Industries (Aditya Birla Group)

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

For transformation of EMIL's procurement process with eMACH.ai CPX

Intellect Digital Technology for Commerce, the procurement and retail technology business unit of Intellect Design Arena, announced a strategic partnership with Essel Mining & Industries (EMIL), the cornerstone of India's mining sector, to redefine procurement operations with eMACH.ai CPX, the world's most advanced open API-based Source-to-Pay platform.

Essel Mining & Industries (EMIL) Aditya Birla Group, with an annual turnover of Rs 2343 crore (FY24), is undergoing a significant digital transformation of its procurement process with eMACH.ai CPX. This evolution will see an expected annual procurement value of Rs 1200 crore managed through eMACH.ai CPX, connecting EMIL with a robust network of over 800+ sellers. The platform will cater to a diverse range of procurement needs, encompassing key categories such as raw materials, equipment & machinery, consumables, services and general supplies.

 

The benefits of eMACH.ai CPX include access to a broader pool of vendors, potentially leading to more competitive pricing and better quality. The platform could eventually host hundreds or thousands of sellers across the various product and service categories relevant to EMIL's operations.

EMIL selected eMACH.ai CPX for its unique ability to combine deep domain expertise with cutting-edge technology. With its proprietary EPIC Model (Efficiency, Purposeful, Intelligent, and Compliant), the platform provides a holistic, scalable, and future-proof solution for procurement transformation. The platform's customisable design and seamless integration capabilities stood out, ensuring EMIL could tailor the solution to its specific needs and long-term goals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

