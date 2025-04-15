Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound speculative net longs edge further down

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Large currency speculative net longs in the Pound futures edged further down, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 17310 contracts in the data reported through April 08, 2025. This was a weekly decline of 17316 net long contracts.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Kaushalya Logistics climbs on commencement of operations at Katihar depot

Emmbi Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Commercial Syn Bags rises after signing agreement to acquire Erawat Vegcap

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sensex surges over 1,600 pts; auto shares rally

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

