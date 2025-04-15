Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kaushalya Logistics climbs on commencement of operations at Katihar depot

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Kaushalya Logistics jumped 4.33% to Rs 91.50 after the company announced the commencement of operations at the Katihar Depot (Bihar) for Ambuja Cements, a part of the Adani Group.

The engagement is under the Carry and Forward Agent (CCFA) model.

The addition of the Katihar Depot marks a strong start to the financial year 202526 for the company. With this, Kaushalya Logistics now operates 15 depots under the CCFA model. The Katihar facility is expected to handle over 6,000 metric tonnes of cement per month, contributing to a more streamlined and integrated supply chain for Ambuja Cements.

Including this latest addition, the total number of depots and rake points managed by the company has increased to 103, enhancing its logistical network and operational efficiency across key regions.

 

Commenting on this Uddhav Poddar, managing director, Kaushalya Logistics said,"We are pleased to begin the financial year on a strong note with the successful commencement of operations at the Katihar Depot for Ambuja Cements under the CCFA model. This launch reflects the continued trust placed in us by the Adani Group and underscores our commitment to providing integrated supply chain solutions. Our growing network of depots and rake points is the result of consistent efforts to enhance operational efficiency. As we look ahead, we remain focused on expanding our capabilities and delivering sustained value across the supply chain."

Kaushalya Logistics specializes in providing logistic support to the cement industry. It operates in 103 locations including depots and rake points across different states of India.

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

