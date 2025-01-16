Business Standard

IntellectAI patners with Confianza

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

To drive smarter risk evaluation and enhanced underwriting process

IntellectAI, the Insurtech business unit of Intellect Design Arena offering AI and data-powered underwriting solutions, and Confianza, a cutting-edge insurtech that is fast-tracking targeted risk selection and loss ratio improvements for P&C insurers, have announced a partnership to transform the submission and quoting process.

With this partnership, Confianza's predictions and risk scores enhance the underwriting process within IntellectAI's digital underwriting platform by providing carriers and MGAs with a way to assess and segment risk earlier and faster than ever.

Confianza's unique value proposition in the market provides detailed insight into the business and its operations while also profiling the business principal and consumer, providing underwriters with more holistic insights to make better-informed decisions on the actual business risk.

 

IntellectAI's end-to-end, AI-powered underwriting ecosystem assists underwriters in risk assessment and decision-making across commercial, specialty, and E&S lines. This includes risk clearance, onboarding, and triage. Data and resultant predictive scores like Confianza's can be directly integrated into risk-processing workflows. As a result, underwriters can make faster and better-informed decisions from submission to quote, improve speed to market, and enhance the broker and client experience.

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

