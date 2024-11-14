Intense campaigning underway for Jharkhand Assembly elections

In Jharkhand, political campaigning is gaining momentum as the state prepares for the second phase of assembly elections. Parties from both the N.D.A. and I.N.D.I.A. blocs are actively addressing voters across the state in a bid to secure support for their candidates.
Senior BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a rally in Dhanbad. Additionally, leaders from the RJD, AJSU, and left parties are scheduled to hold rallies throughout Jharkhand, further intensifying the pre-election atmosphere.
The second phase of polling is set for the 20th of this month, with votes to be counted on November 23rd. Both blocs are making a last push to persuade voters as the election date approaches.
