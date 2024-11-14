Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Medico Intercontinental standalone net profit rises 106.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Medico Intercontinental standalone net profit rises 106.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

Sales rise 195.01% to Rs 28.94 crore

Net profit of Medico Intercontinental rose 106.25% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 195.01% to Rs 28.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales28.949.81 195 OPM %5.814.99 -PBDT1.600.71 125 PBT1.450.66 120 NP0.990.48 106

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

AUS vs PAK 1st T20 live score updates

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Toss delayed; 4:29 PM IST- cut-off for 5 ovr game

petroleum exports trade

India's merchandise trade deficit widens to $27.1 billion in October

Live threat detection and Scam detection on Google Pixel

Google adds new features to Pixels for detecting harmful apps, scam calls

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts lower at 77,600; Nifty at 25,550; Broader markets gain

NTPC

NTPC Green IPO: Does applying in shareholder quota boost allotment chance?

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon