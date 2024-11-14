Medico Intercontinental standalone net profit rises 106.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 195.01% to Rs 28.94 croreNet profit of Medico Intercontinental rose 106.25% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 195.01% to Rs 28.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales28.949.81 195 OPM %5.814.99 -PBDT1.600.71 125 PBT1.450.66 120 NP0.990.48 106
