Intense Technologies Ltd Falls 5.2%
Intense Technologies Ltd has lost 4.7% over last one month compared to 7.56% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 5.09% drop in the SENSEX
Intense Technologies Ltd lost 5.2% today to trade at Rs 79.1. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.52% to quote at 26975.78. The index is down 7.56 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Empower India Ltd decreased 4.59% and Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd lost 2.07% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 21.01 % over last one year compared to the 9.41% fall in benchmark SENSEX.
Intense Technologies Ltd has lost 4.7% over last one month compared to 7.56% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 5.09% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1893 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 142.7 on 09 Oct 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 68.05 on 30 Mar 2026.
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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 10:04 AM IST