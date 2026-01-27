International Gemmological Institute (India) consolidated net profit rises 18.25% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 20.63% to Rs 319.67 croreNet profit of International Gemmological Institute (India) rose 18.25% to Rs 134.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 113.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.63% to Rs 319.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 265.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.41% to Rs 531.60 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 427.29 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.71% to Rs 1229.10 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 1053.16 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Dec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales319.67265.00 21 1229.101053.16 17 OPM %59.8657.45 -59.9456.94 - PBDT200.24163.08 23 772.97626.78 23 PBT188.24152.78 23 730.16585.32 25 NP134.55113.78 18 531.60427.29 24
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST