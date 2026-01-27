Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 0.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.26% to Rs 2091.01 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Financial Services rose 0.26% to Rs 565.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 564.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.26% to Rs 2091.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1986.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2091.011986.5152.8753.43777.54767.96748.43740.66565.97564.52

