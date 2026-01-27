Sambhaav Media consolidated net profit declines 36.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.07% to Rs 11.29 crore

Net profit of Sambhaav Media declined 36.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.07% to Rs 11.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.11.2911.1714.2618.531.622.090.260.670.320.50

