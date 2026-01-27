Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sambhaav Media consolidated net profit declines 36.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sambhaav Media consolidated net profit declines 36.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 1.07% to Rs 11.29 crore

Net profit of Sambhaav Media declined 36.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.07% to Rs 11.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales11.2911.17 1 OPM %14.2618.53 -PBDT1.622.09 -22 PBT0.260.67 -61 NP0.320.50 -36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Monolithisch India standalone net profit rises 25.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Monolithisch India standalone net profit rises 25.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Benchmarks end with modest gains; metal shares surge

Benchmarks end with modest gains; metal shares surge

NBCC gains after bagging Rs 63-cr construction orders

NBCC gains after bagging Rs 63-cr construction orders

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 3.07%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 3.07%

AXISCADES forges strategic partnership with OGMA - Indtria Aerontica de Portugal

AXISCADES forges strategic partnership with OGMA - Indtria Aerontica de Portugal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDividend Stocks TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKRM Ayurveda IPO AllotmentBox Office CollectionBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance