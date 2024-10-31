Inventure Growth & Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.64 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.83% to Rs 13.99 croreNet loss of Inventure Growth & Securities reported to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.83% to Rs 13.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.9914.70 -5 OPM %-12.8710.95 -PBDT-2.372.11 PL PBT-2.481.94 PL NP-1.641.59 PL
