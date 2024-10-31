Shri Dinesh Mills consolidated net profit declines 63.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.23% to Rs 23.01 croreNet profit of Shri Dinesh Mills declined 63.02% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.23% to Rs 23.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales23.0125.35 -9 OPM %2.358.21 -PBDT4.094.20 -3 PBT2.642.88 -8 NP2.607.03 -63
