Rossell India standalone net profit rises 44.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.91% to Rs 78.31 croreNet profit of Rossell India rose 44.25% to Rs 28.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.91% to Rs 78.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 57.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales78.3157.62 36 OPM %41.5739.93 -PBDT33.7022.81 48 PBT32.4221.51 51 NP28.2019.55 44
