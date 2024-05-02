Utilties stocks edge higher

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 39.92 points or 0.67% at 5962.76 at 09:34 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 5%), RattanIndia Power Ltd (up 3.92%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 3.32%),NHPC Ltd (up 2.63%),KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 2.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were CESC Ltd (up 2.04%), SJVN Ltd (up 2.01%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 1.96%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.94%), and NTPC Ltd (up 1.62%).

On the other hand, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 1.7%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 1.44%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.14%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 156.28 or 0.21% at 74639.06.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27.65 points or 0.12% at 22632.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 106.76 points or 0.23% at 47422.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 67.7 points or 0.48% at 14307.07.

On BSE,1878 shares were trading in green, 1111 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News