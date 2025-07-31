Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit rises 8.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.75% to Rs 583.19 croreNet profit of Ion Exchange (India) rose 8.32% to Rs 48.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.75% to Rs 583.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 567.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales583.19567.57 3 OPM %10.7211.31 -PBDT78.1872.71 8 PBT65.9262.27 6 NP48.7044.96 8
