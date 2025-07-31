Samrat Forgings standalone net profit declines 21.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.00% to Rs 50.57 croreNet profit of Samrat Forgings declined 21.64% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.00% to Rs 50.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales50.5745.15 12 OPM %8.488.88 -PBDT2.572.48 4 PBT1.411.55 -9 NP1.051.34 -22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content