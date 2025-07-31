Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HEG consolidated net profit rises 354.99% in the June 2025 quarter

HEG consolidated net profit rises 354.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 7.96% to Rs 616.93 crore

Net profit of HEG rose 354.99% to Rs 104.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.96% to Rs 616.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 571.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales616.93571.46 8 OPM %17.096.77 -PBDT180.5171.23 153 PBT127.4623.73 437 NP104.8323.04 355

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

