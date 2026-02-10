Ion Exchange secures work order worth Rs 1,730 cr

From Petroleum Development Oman

Ion Exchange (India) announced that its subsidiary, Ion Exchange and Company LLC, located in Oman, has been awarded contract from Petroleum Development Oman, for the Design, Build, Own, Operation and Maintenance agreement for Potable Water Facility and Sewage Treatment Facility in the South PDO Concession Area aggregating to OMR 73.46 Million for a period of twenty years (approximately Rs 1,730 crore for twenty years).

