Ion Exchange spurts on bagging Rs 161-cr order from Adani Power

Ion Exchange (India) jumped 4% to Rs 673 announced that it has been awarded contracts worth Rs 161.19 crore from Adani Power for comprehensive & complete total water & environment management solution.

The projects are to be completed within 18 months from project award dates.

Adani Power, a part of the diversified Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India.

The project involves engineering, procurement & construction of total water & environment management systems for process & utility required of 2 x 800 MW units for Raipur & Raigarh ultra super power projects.