Nippon Life appoints Parag Joglekar as CFO

Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
The asset management company informed that its board has approved the appointment of Parag Joglekar as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) [Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) & Senior Managerial Personnel] of the company effective from 19 September 2024.
Consequently, Amol Bilagi was appointed as the interim CFO and KMP of the company with effect from 4 January 2024. He shall cease to be the interim CFO and KMP with effect from the appointment of Joglekar as the CFO of the company.
However, Bilagi will be designated as deputy CFO effective from 19 September 2024.
Parag Joglekar has over 25 years of experience in the Finance domain and is currently working with Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC as CFO.
NAM India is the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF). The company is involved in managing mutual funds including exchange traded funds (ETFs); managed accounts, including portfolio management services (PMS), alternative investment funds and pension funds; and offshore funds and advisory mandates.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 40.99% to Rs 332.33 crore on 34.98% rise in total income to Rs 635.76 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
The scrip rose 1.50% to end at Rs 668.20 on Wednesday 18 September 2024.
First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 8:45 AM IST

