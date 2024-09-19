Business Standard
Praveg secures a LoA from Tourism Corporation of Gujarat

Praveg secures a LoA from Tourism Corporation of Gujarat

Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
For O&M of 30 Bhungas located at Dhordo, Gujarat
Praveg has received a Letter of Award (LoA) dated 17 September 2024 from Tourism Corporation of Gujarat (TCGL) for Operation, Maintenance and Management (O&M) of 30 Bhungas located at Dhordo, Gujarat.
The Company has expanded its accommodations with the addition of 30 Bhungas, complementing its existing 46 tents. This enhancement aims to provide guests with a broader range of options, further enriching the overall experience.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

