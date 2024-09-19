Stock Alert: Nazara Tech, BL Kashyap, Aditya Birla Capital, ION Exchange, Macrotech Developers

Securitiesin F&O ban : Aarti Industries, Balrampur Chini Mills, Biocon, Birla soft, Gujarat National Fertilisers and Chemicals (GNFC), Granules India, LIC Housing Finance, Oracle Financial Services, Punjab National Bank (PNB), and RBL Bank. Stocks to watch: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Nazara Technologies raised up to Rs 900 crore via preferential issue of shares at an issue price set at Rs 954.27 per share. Meanwhile, the company will acquire an additional 19.35% stake in Absolute Sports (Sportskeeda) for Rs 145.5 crore. With this, the company now holds a 91% ownership stake in Abosulte Sports (Sportskeeda). BL Kashyap & Sons secured a new order worth Rs 221 crore from SSS Realty & Co. for construction work in Bangalore. The total order book as of date stands at Rs 3,546 crore.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers received an additional $54 million contract from Germanys Carsten Rehder for 4 Multi-purpose vessels.

Aditya Birla Capital received no objection from RBI for the proposed amalgamation of Aditya Birla Finance with itself, it will create a large unified operating NBFC.

Nippon Life Indias board approved the appointment of Parag Joglekar as CFO with effect from 19 September 2024.

ION Exchange received Rs 161 crore order from Adani Power for a water and environment management solution. The projects are expected to be completed within 18 months from the award date.

Macrotech Developers has executed securities purchase agreement (SPAs) with Ivanhoe Warehousing India for the acquisition of its shareholding in the Digital Infastructure platform entities, Bellissimo Digital Infrastructure Development Management, Palava Induslogic 4, and Bellissimo In City FC Mumbai 1for Rs 239.56 crore. Post-acquisition, the companys stake in these entities would increase to 70%, 66.67%, and 66.67%, respectively.

PowerGrid Corporation of India has received a Letter of Intent for the project, which includes establishing a new 765/400/220 kV substation at Kurawar, along with 765 kV & 400 kV D/C transmission lines and associated bays extension works at other existing substations in Madhya Pradesh.

