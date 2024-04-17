Business Standard
Ipca Laboratories hikes stake in Lyka Labs

Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Through conversion of warrants
Ipca Laboratories announced that Lyka Labs has allotted to the company 26 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each representing 7.28% share capital at Rs 139.50 per share including a premium of Rs 129.50 per equity share on conversion of warrants allotted on preferential basis. With this allotment, Ipca Laboratories' shareholding in Lyka Labs is 1,46,24,923 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each representing 40.98% of its paid-up equity share capital, up from 36.34%.
First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

