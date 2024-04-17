Sunteck Realty receives upgrade in issuer ratings

Term loans - IND AA/ Stable (upgraded)

Proposed term loans - IND AA/ Stable (upgraded)

Short term (OD facility/ fund based working capital limits) - IND A1+ (affirmed)

Proposed term loans (new) - IND AA/ Stable (assigned)

Sunteck Realty announced that India Ratings has upgraded the company's long term issuer rating from IND AA- to IND AA with stable outlook. The instrument-wise rating action is as under: