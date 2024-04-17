Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sunteck Realty receives upgrade in issuer ratings

Image

Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sunteck Realty announced that India Ratings has upgraded the company's long term issuer rating from IND AA- to IND AA with stable outlook. The instrument-wise rating action is as under:
Term loans - IND AA/ Stable (upgraded)
Proposed term loans - IND AA/ Stable (upgraded)
Short term (OD facility/ fund based working capital limits) - IND A1+ (affirmed)
Proposed term loans (new) - IND AA/ Stable (assigned)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayInfosys Q4 Result PreviewLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETelegramWhatsApp New FeaturesIndia GDP Growth ForecastIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon