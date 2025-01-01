Business Standard

Ipca Laboratories Ltd spurts 0.49%, rises for fifth straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd spurts 0.49%, rises for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1703.45, up 0.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 53% in last one year as compared to a 9.67% jump in NIFTY and a 35.62% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1703.45, up 0.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 23759.900390625. The Sensex is at 78574.27, up 0.56%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has gained around 11.12% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23412.25, up 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1701, up 0.55% on the day. Ipca Laboratories Ltd is up 53% in last one year as compared to a 9.67% jump in NIFTY and a 35.62% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 61.59 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

