Business Standard

Wednesday, January 01, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index stays firm after a 7% annual gain in 2024

Dollar index stays firm after a 7% annual gain in 2024

Image

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

The dollar index is quoting firmly well above 108 mark at the start of the New Year 2025 as Federal Reserve stance turns cautious regarding rate cuts in the year to come. US benchmark treasury yields are holding at 4.5% and the dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies are quoting at 108.28, up 0.32% on the day. In 2024, the DXY added close to 7% annual gain. Indications of slower pace of rate cuts this year coupled with election of Donald Trump as the new president boosted the dollar as his policies of looser regulation, tax cuts, tariff hikes and tighter immigration are seen as both pro-growth and inflationary. US economic data, global growth, geo-political developments, central bank actions, Trump policies are all likely to provide onward direction for greenback in the year to come.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Piramal Ent invests Rs 1,000-cr in arm PCHFL for growth

Piramal Ent invests Rs 1,000-cr in arm PCHFL for growth

Pennar Inds edges higher after entering JC pact for undertaking solar module manufacturing business

Pennar Inds edges higher after entering JC pact for undertaking solar module manufacturing business

Barometers trade with decent gains; financial services advance; VIX rises 1.7%

Barometers trade with decent gains; financial services advance; VIX rises 1.7%

Karur Vysya rises as total business grows 15% YoY in Dec'24

Karur Vysya rises as total business grows 15% YoY in Dec'24

Indo Tech Transformers hits the roof after securing 117-cr order

Indo Tech Transformers hits the roof after securing 117-cr order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingHoliday Calendar 2025IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon