Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 64.61% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales decline 10.81% to Rs 2612.86 crore

Net profit of Ircon International declined 64.61% to Rs 86.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 244.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 10.81% to Rs 2612.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2929.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2612.862929.54 -11 OPM %5.058.83 -PBDT162.34340.90 -52 PBT131.82313.79 -58 NP86.59244.64 -65

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

