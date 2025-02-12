Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 64.61% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.81% to Rs 2612.86 croreNet profit of Ircon International declined 64.61% to Rs 86.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 244.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 10.81% to Rs 2612.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2929.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2612.862929.54 -11 OPM %5.058.83 -PBDT162.34340.90 -52 PBT131.82313.79 -58 NP86.59244.64 -65
