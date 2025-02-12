Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRCTC rises as Q3 PAT grows 14% YoY to Rs 341 cr; declares interim dividend of Rs 3/share

IRCTC rises as Q3 PAT grows 14% YoY to Rs 341 cr; declares interim dividend of Rs 3/share

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) added 1.53% to Rs 762.75 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 13.7% to Rs 341.09 crore on a 9.79% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,224.66 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24

Profit before tax stood at Rs 456.55 crore in Q3 FY25, registering a growth of 12.35% from Rs 406.36 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

Total expense jumped 11.41% YoY to Rs 824.65 crore in Q3 FY25. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 16.21 crore (down 10.64% YoY), expenses of catering services stood at Rs 411.09 crore (up 17.88% YoY), tourism expenses were at Rs 160.52 crore (up 9.67% YoY), and manufacturing and direct expenses stood at Rs 47.01 crore (up 7.9% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On the segmental front, revenue from catering was Rs 554.81 crore (up 9.26% YoY), rail was at Rs 96.36 crore (up 15.03% YoY), tourism was at Rs 223.73 crore (up 16.13% YoY), and internet ticketing stood at Rs 353.72 crore (up 5.49% YoY) during the quarter.

Meanwhile, the company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year 2024-25 and set the record date as 20 February 2025.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is an Indian public sector undertaking that provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cyient DLM climbs on securing Boeing contract

Cyient DLM climbs on securing Boeing contract

India's vegetable oil import down 13% on year in January 2025

India's vegetable oil import down 13% on year in January 2025

Indices trade with limited losses; PSU bank shares advance

Indices trade with limited losses; PSU bank shares advance

MOIL gains after Q3 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 64 cr

MOIL gains after Q3 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Vodafone Idea posts net loss of Rs 6,609 crore in Q3 FY25; ARPU up 4.7% QoQ to Rs 173

Vodafone Idea posts net loss of Rs 6,609 crore in Q3 FY25; ARPU up 4.7% QoQ to Rs 173

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEIndia New Immigration Bill 2025IND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon