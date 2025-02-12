Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's vegetable oil import down 13% on year in January 2025

India's vegetable oil import down 13% on year in January 2025

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
The Solvent Extractors Association of India has released the Import data of Vegetable Oils (edible & non-edible) for the month of January, 2025. Import of vegetable oils during January, 2025 is reported at 1,049,165 tons compared to 1,200,835 tons in January,2024 consisting 1,007,551 tons of edible oils and 41,614 tons of non-edible oils i.e. down by 13%. The overall import of vegetable oils during first quarter of oil year 2024-25, Nov.24-Jan 25 is reported at 3,908,233 tons compared to 3,673,111 tons during the same period of last year i.e. up by 6%.

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

