Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / USDINR futures linger around 87 mark

USDINR futures linger around 87 mark

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
The Indian Rupee is witnessing choppy moves today after a sharp rebound in last session. INR pulled back under 87 per US dollar mark yesterday and ended up nearly 60 paise as a recovery from all time lows near 88 per US dollar continued. Rupee is tracking marginal losses in dollar index and a modest uptick in local treasury yield is also supporting it. Meanwhile, rupee has depreciated 3.3 per cent against the US dollar between October 2024 and January 2025, but the decline has been lower than some of its Asian currencies, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed Parliament on Tuesday. Sustained outflows from overseas portfolio investors have dragged the INR lower recently with a weak undertone in equity markets not helping the local currency at all. INR currently quotes at 86.84 per US dollar, down 5 paise on the day. On NSE, USD/INR futures are up 0.03% at 86.97.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IRCTC rises as Q3 PAT grows 14% YoY to Rs 341 cr; declares interim dividend of Rs 3/share

IRCTC rises as Q3 PAT grows 14% YoY to Rs 341 cr; declares interim dividend of Rs 3/share

Cyient DLM climbs on securing Boeing contract

Cyient DLM climbs on securing Boeing contract

India's vegetable oil import down 13% on year in January 2025

India's vegetable oil import down 13% on year in January 2025

Indices trade with limited losses; PSU bank shares advance

Indices trade with limited losses; PSU bank shares advance

MOIL gains after Q3 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 64 cr

MOIL gains after Q3 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEIndia New Immigration Bill 2025IND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon