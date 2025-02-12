Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Cyient DLM climbs on securing Boeing contract

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Cyient DLM rallied 3.58% to Rs 437.85 after the firm has secured production contract from Boeing Global Services (BGS) for precision-machined parts and assemblies, marking a key milestone in their partnership.

"This contract with Boeing is a significant achievement for Cyient DLM, showcasing our advanced manufacturing capabilities and unwavering commitment to excellence," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Anthony Montalbano, CEO, Cyient DLM, said, This contract with Boeing is a significant achievement for Cyient DLM, showcasing our advanced manufacturing capabilities and unwavering commitment to excellence. We are honored to collaborate with Boeing, a global leader in aerospace, and we look forward to strengthening this relationship by consistently delivering products that meet the highest industry standards.

 

Cyient DLM, a subsidiary of Cyient, is one of the leading integrated electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions providers with capabilities across the value chain and the entire life cycle of a product.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 40.4% to Rs 10.99 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 18.44 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 38.37% YoY to Rs 444.23 crore during the quarter.

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

