Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 07:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRFC raises ECB loan of JPY-equivalent USD 400 million

IRFC raises ECB loan of JPY-equivalent USD 400 million

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) today signed a loan agreement with the consortium of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation GIFT City Branch and MUFG Bank Gift Branch in New Delhi for raising External Commercial Borrowing loan of JPY equivalent USD 400 million. This is the second ECB being raised by IRFC during this FY after it successfully raised JPY equivalent USD 300 million in December 2025.

The ECB, being raised for JPY equivalent USD 400 million has been tied up for a 5-year tenor and benchmarked to Overnight TONAR (Tokyo Overnight Average Rate).

The proceeds from this facility shall be utilised towards financing projects having forward or backward linkage with the railway sector or any other project as may be approved by the Company in compliance with the ECB Guidelines.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Larsen & Toubro secures orders under its power transmission and distribution biz

Larsen & Toubro secures orders under its power transmission and distribution biz

Soma Papers & Industries arm bags project of Rs 33.80 cr

Soma Papers & Industries arm bags project of Rs 33.80 cr

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions subscribed 94%

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions subscribed 94%

Shree Ram Twistex IPO subscribed 43.66 times

Shree Ram Twistex IPO subscribed 43.66 times

Private non-financial companies recorded double-digit sales growth of 10.1% y-o-y in Q3FY26

Private non-financial companies recorded double-digit sales growth of 10.1% y-o-y in Q3FY26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGaudium IVF IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayOmnitech Engineering IPOAmitabh Kant BS ManthanWeather TodayBS Manthan Day 2 LIVEThe Bluff OTT ReleasePersonal Finance