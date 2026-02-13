Friday, February 13, 2026 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ironwood Education reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

Sales rise 3048.94% to Rs 29.60 crore

Net profit of Ironwood Education reported to Rs 5.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3048.94% to Rs 29.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales29.600.94 3049 OPM %21.66-40.43 -PBDT5.38-0.37 LP PBT5.25-0.48 LP NP5.24-1.72 LP

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

