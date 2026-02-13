Loyal Equipments standalone net profit declines 39.16% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 25.87% to Rs 23.55 croreNet profit of Loyal Equipments declined 39.16% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.87% to Rs 23.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales23.5518.71 26 OPM %13.2920.47 -PBDT2.913.78 -23 PBT2.113.14 -33 NP1.602.63 -39
