Loyal Equipments standalone net profit declines 39.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.87% to Rs 23.55 crore

Net profit of Loyal Equipments declined 39.16% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.87% to Rs 23.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.23.5518.7113.2920.472.913.782.113.141.602.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News