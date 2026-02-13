Hindprakash Industries standalone net profit rises 43.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.29% to Rs 22.77 crore

Net profit of Hindprakash Industries rose 43.33% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.29% to Rs 22.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.22.7720.463.163.420.680.510.580.410.430.30

