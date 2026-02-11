Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.00.20065.00-0.050.18-0.050.18-0.050.18

