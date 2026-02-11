Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit declines 21.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.16% to Rs 87.73 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Tin Works declined 21.82% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.16% to Rs 87.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 88.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.87.7388.768.466.795.995.783.223.682.403.07

