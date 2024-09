Consequently, with effect from 17 September, 2024, the Issued and Subscribed Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 1250,75,98,701/- divided into 1250,75,98,701 ordinary shares of Re 1/- each.

ITC has allotted 21,13,730 ordinary shares of Re 1/- each, upon exercise of 2,11,373 options by optionees under the Company's Employee Stock Option Schemes.