Zydus Board approves business transfer agreement for acquisition of API biz of Sterling Biotech

Zydus Board approves business transfer agreement for acquisition of API biz of Sterling Biotech

Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 17 September 2024
The Board of Zydus Lifesciences at its meeting held on 17 September 2024 has approved a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) to purchase the API business (the Target Business) of Sterling Biotech (SBL), on a going concern basis, on slump sale basis, without values being assigned to individual assets and liabilities, on cash-free and debt-free basis at a pre-defined lump-sum consideration of Rs. 84 crore.
The Target Business of SBL consists of a portfolio of fermentation-based API products like Lovastatin, Daunorubicin, Doxorubicin and Epirubicin.
First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

