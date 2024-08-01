Business Standard
ITC consolidated net profit declines 0.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 7.67% to Rs 18339.83 crore
Net profit of ITC declined 0.26% to Rs 5091.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5104.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.67% to Rs 18339.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17033.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales18339.8317033.21 8 OPM %36.8039.16 -PBDT7432.047382.47 1 PBT6933.476940.01 0 NP5091.595104.93 0
First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

