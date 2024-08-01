ITC consolidated net profit declines 0.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.67% to Rs 18339.83 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of ITC declined 0.26% to Rs 5091.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5104.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.67% to Rs 18339.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17033.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.18339.8317033.2136.8039.167432.047382.476933.476940.015091.595104.93