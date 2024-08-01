Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 15.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.41% to Rs 575.86 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Somany Ceramics declined 15.72% to Rs 12.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.41% to Rs 575.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 584.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.575.86584.118.508.6637.5541.8018.3825.0312.2814.57