Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit rises 28.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.24% to Rs 2343.37 crore

Net profit of Godrej Agrovet rose 28.32% to Rs 135.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 105.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.24% to Rs 2343.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2499.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2343.372499.319.657.72220.71195.21166.11142.42135.15105.32