Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 23.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.50% to Rs 5535.48 croreNet profit of Kalyan Jewellers India rose 23.55% to Rs 177.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 143.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.50% to Rs 5535.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4375.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5535.484375.74 27 OPM %6.797.38 -PBDT312.96252.53 24 PBT237.49188.46 26 NP177.77143.89 24
