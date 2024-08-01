Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 23.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.50% to Rs 5535.48 crore

Net profit of Kalyan Jewellers India rose 23.55% to Rs 177.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 143.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.50% to Rs 5535.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4375.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5535.484375.746.797.38312.96252.53237.49188.46177.77143.89