ITC Infotech to acquire Blazeclan Technologies

Blazeclan is a born-in-the-cloud consulting company providing cloud services on AWS, Azure and GCP, and has been recognized as a Niche Player in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services.
This acquisition is expected to augment ITC Infotech's capabilities to service its customers in a multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environment with focus on the Partner eco-system to accelerate future growth.
The acquisition is expected to strengthen ITC Infotech's commitment to helping clients navigate their digital transformation journey and deliver business outcomes built on the foundation of strong Cloud capabilities.
