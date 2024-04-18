Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hong Kong: Market ends higher

Image

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Hong Kong share market finished session slightly higher on Thursday, 18 April 2024, as strength in insurers, casino operators and banks boosted the benchmark. At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index advanced by 134.03 points, or 0.82%, to 16.385.87. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index grew 54.17 points, or 0.94%, to 5,803.86.
Shares of banks and insurance companies were higher on bargain hunting, with AIA rallied 2.2% to HK$47.85 and its peer Ping An added 4.1% to HK$31.40.
Among other blue ships, Tencent appreciated 1.2% to HK$304.40, NetEase climbed 1.3% to HK$142.90. Chip maker SMIC jumped 2.4%, inspired by TSMCs strong profit projection for the first quarter.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Bucking the market trend, PetroChina declined 1.5% to HK$7.32 and CNOOC retreated 2.2% to HK$18.40. Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment dropped 0.4% to HK$34.05 and Sands China lost 0.8% to HK$18.88
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEVodafone Idea FPO OpensPSEB 10th Result 2024 OutGoogle Lays-offIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon