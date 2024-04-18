Hong Kong: Market ends higher

Shares of banks and insurance companies were higher on bargain hunting, with AIA rallied 2.2% to HK$47.85 and its peer Ping An added 4.1% to HK$31.40.
Among other blue ships, Tencent appreciated 1.2% to HK$304.40, NetEase climbed 1.3% to HK$142.90. Chip maker SMIC jumped 2.4%, inspired by TSMCs strong profit projection for the first quarter.
Bucking the market trend, PetroChina declined 1.5% to HK$7.32 and CNOOC retreated 2.2% to HK$18.40. Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment dropped 0.4% to HK$34.05 and Sands China lost 0.8% to HK$18.88
