Singapore Market rises 1.05%

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 32.97 points, or 1.05% to 3,187.66 after trading between 3,160.22 and 3,197.20. Volume of 1.88 billion shares worth S$1.43 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners with 313 to 237.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 4.1% to S$26.89. Mapletree Logistics Trust was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 2.2% to S$1.34.
Banking stocks ended the day lower, with shares of DBS Group Holdings rising 1.33% to S$36.45, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp added 1.03% at S$13.71. United Overseas Bank was up 1.82% at S$30.15.
In company news, First Resources shares were up nearly 3% after it refuted a media report claiming it is controlling a secret network that damages the Indonesian rainforest.
