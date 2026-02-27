Friday, February 27, 2026 | 02:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ITC Ltd down for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 315.4, down 0.91% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 20.15% in last one year as compared to a 14.28% rally in NIFTY and a 1.43% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

ITC Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 315.4, down 0.91% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 25284.25. The Sensex is at 81620.9, down 0.76%.ITC Ltd has lost around 1.79% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52023, down 1.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 231.46 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 316.7, down 1.11% on the day. ITC Ltd tumbled 20.15% in last one year as compared to a 14.28% rally in NIFTY and a 1.43% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 19.74 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

