Lupin gets satisfactory USFDA inspection report for Goa facility

Lupin said that it has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Goa facility, with a satisfactory voluntary action indicated (VAI) classification.

The EIR follows an inspection conducted at the site from 10 November to 21 November, 2025, confirming compliance with regulatory standards.

Nilesh Gupta, managing director (MD), Lupin, stated, We are pleased to have received the EIR with a VAI classification from the US FDA for our Goa facility. This outcome reflects our continued focus on quality excellence and regulatory compliance, reinforcing our commitment to delivering safe and effective medicines to patients worldwide.

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The pharmaceutical company reported a 37.46% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,175.55 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 855.16 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Total revenue from operations jumped 24.26% year-on-year to Rs 7,167.52 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Shares of Lupin shed 0.03% to currently trade at Rs 2,322.40 on the BSE.

